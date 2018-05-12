Deadly rollover crash in PRP

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the roadway.More >>
Monday marks thirty years since the Carrollton bus accident, which some claim to be the deadliest drunk driving crash in world history.More >>
The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Rockford Lane, between Graston Avenue and Dixie Highway, around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Meyers.More >>
It's hard to tell sometimes if that Springtime sneeze if the result of allergies, a cold or even a sinus infection.More >>
The restored white glazed brick will soon be the front of one of two new hotels currently under construction. Developers of the project said the vandalism occurred around 3 a.m. Friday.More >>
