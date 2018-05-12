Deadly rollover crash in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a car accident in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the LMPD 3rd Division responded to a call of a car accident in the 5400 block of Cane Run Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the roadway. The truck rolled over several times, partially ejecting the driver. The injuries were fatal, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was a white male in his 50s, the LMPD said. He was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.