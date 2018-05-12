Stolen trail camera leads to arrest of thief

Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary in the Boaz, Ky. area on May 12 at 6:35 a.m.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, the resident was receiving pictures from a trail that he had outside.

The suspect then took the trail camera. The camera continued to take photos of the suspect, the getaway car and a woman and sent them to the homeowner.

Deputies used the photos to identify 29-year-old Michael Hammock and 32-year-old Jessie Courtney of Boaz, Ky.

The camera was located in plain sight on the suspect's porch, as well as other stolen items.

Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant. Hammock was charged with First-Degree Burglary, receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with psychical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Courtney was with receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

