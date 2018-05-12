2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on US 60 on May 12.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Anita Edwards, 69, of Paducah, Ky., was turning off of US 60 on to a parking lot when she drove into the path of 22-year-old Kennedy Dorsey of Paducah, Ky., who was traveling westbound on US 60.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Edwards vehicle came to a rest in the middle of US 60 and Dorsey's vehicle left the road and went through fencing and finally hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Edwards and Miss Dorsey were both transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.