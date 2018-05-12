2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Two injured in two-vehicle crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) Two injured in two-vehicle crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on US 60 on May 12.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Anita Edwards, 69, of Paducah, Ky., was turning off of US 60 on to a parking lot when she drove into the path of 22-year-old Kennedy Dorsey of Paducah, Ky., who was traveling westbound on US 60.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Edwards vehicle came to a rest in the middle of US 60 and Dorsey's vehicle left the road and went through fencing and finally hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Edwards and Miss Dorsey were both transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Man allegedly shoots wife, man after trash thrown from car in Laurel County

    Man allegedly shoots wife, man after trash thrown from car in Laurel County

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-13 02:44:12 GMT
    The accused, Dallas Music, escorted to jail by Deputy Taylor McDaniel and Detective Chris Edwards. (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)The accused, Dallas Music, escorted to jail by Deputy Taylor McDaniel and Detective Chris Edwards. (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

    A man allegedly shot his wife and a man with her on an off-road trail Saturday afternoon, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said.

    More >>

    A man allegedly shot his wife and a man with her on an off-road trail Saturday afternoon, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said.

    More >>

  • Deadly rollover crash in PRP

    Deadly rollover crash in PRP

    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:57:11 GMT
    The truck involved in a deadly accident in PRP on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The truck involved in a deadly accident in PRP on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the roadway.

    More >>

    The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the roadway.

    More >>

  • FEMA meets with flood victims; Utica Disaster Recover Center to open

    FEMA meets with flood victims; Utica Disaster Recover Center to open

    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:49:36 GMT
    A FEMA representative talks to a pair of homeowners about registering with FEMA for assistance with their flood damage. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)A FEMA representative talks to a pair of homeowners about registering with FEMA for assistance with their flood damage. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)
    A FEMA representative talks to a pair of homeowners about registering with FEMA for assistance with their flood damage. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)A FEMA representative talks to a pair of homeowners about registering with FEMA for assistance with their flood damage. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

    On Sunday, FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Utica, where residents impacted by the flooding can sit down with counselors to assess their situation and see where they need help the most, FEMA said. 

    More >>

    On Sunday, FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Utica, where residents impacted by the flooding can sit down with counselors to assess their situation and see where they need help the most, FEMA said. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly