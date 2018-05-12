Baseball Cards rally to win at Pitt

(University of Louisville Release)



Pittsburgh Pa. - The No. 28 Louisville baseball team rallied for five runs in the final two innings, including three in the ninth, to earn a 6-5 series-clinching road victory against Pittsburgh on Saturday at Charles L. Cost Field.

A day after overcoming a 3-2 deficit to clinch the series opener, the Cardinals (36-15, 14-12 ACC) registered their 21st come-from-behind victory of the season and the 10th straight victory against the Panthers (27-21, 11-15 ACC) with Saturday's result. Louisville clinched its third straight series victory and will look for its second ACC series sweep of the season in Sunday's finale, which is set to begin at 11 a.m., ET.

