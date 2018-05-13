Indiana man allegedly drunk drives into a bar

The crash remains under investigation.More >>
The crash remains under investigation.More >>
You sent in your photos of your moms for Mother's Day. Click through to see if your picture made the slideshow.More >>
You sent in your photos of your moms for Mother's Day. Click through to see if your picture made the slideshow.More >>
Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
Louisville Metro Public Works’ 3-year Sidewalk Repair Plan was finalized on Friday. It maps out a new proactive approach and how sidewalks will be prioritized.More >>
Louisville Metro Public Works’ 3-year Sidewalk Repair Plan was finalized on Friday. It maps out a new proactive approach and how sidewalks will be prioritized.More >>
Monday marks thirty years since the Carrollton bus accident, which some claim to be the deadliest drunk driving crash in world history.More >>
Monday marks thirty years since the Carrollton bus accident, which some claim to be the deadliest drunk driving crash in world history.More >>