Indiana man allegedly drunk drives into a bar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Mitchell, Indiana man faces DUI charges after he allegedly drove into a Campbellsburg business.

Around 10:17 p.m. Friday night, the Washington County Sheriff's Department received a call about a driver who had driven into Jimmy's Place in Campbellsburg.

Lonzo F. Smith II, 47, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.