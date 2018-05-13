Buy Local Fair returns to Louisville Water Tower Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance's (LIBA) 10th Annual Buy Local Fair is right around the corner.

Support local businesses at the fair on Sunday, May 20 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Louisville Water Tower Park. Admission to the event is free and parking is $5 per vehicle, or free for bicycle parking.

More than 8,000 people flocked to last year's fair according to organizers. Learn more about there event by clicking or tapping here.

The fair will include more than 200 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers. Enjoy live music, food and drink vendors, a children’s area, a craft beer, bourbon and brandy tent sponsored by ValuMarket, a Back Porch area for the grownups sponsored by Cox’s Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppes, a cooking competition sponsored by The Trend Appliances, and a craft cocktail competition sponsored by Wilson Muir Bank.

For the first time, the fair will also feature a "Kidpreneur Marketplace" from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm that showcases ten local mini businesses run by kids age 12 and under. One of those businesses will be the Lemonade Baristas who stopped by WAVE 3 Weekend Sunrise on Sunday to talk about their business.



Buy Local Fair organizers said they hope to provide an easy way for residents to learn more about the locally-owned and independent businesses in their backyard.

