SEAM, Kosair Charities work to help families become self-sufficient

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville churches are working with Kosair Charities to help 500 people reach self-sufficiency.

SEAM, a group of church and other organizations, is partnering with Kosair Charities to host the Wine & Cheese Soiree 2018. 

The event will take place on Thursday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kosair Shrine Center on Bardstown Road. 

The goal is to help 500 people become self-sufficient by the end of 2022. 

Sponsorships are available at three levels: Soiree Sponsor, $2,500; Wine Sponsor, $1,000; Cheese Sponsor, $500. Tickets to attend the event are $20 and can be purchased at seamevents.net.

