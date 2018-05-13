SEAM, Kosair Charities work to help families become self-sufficient

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville churches are working with Kosair Charities to help 500 people reach self-sufficiency.

SEAM, a group of church and other organizations, is partnering with Kosair Charities to host the Wine & Cheese Soiree 2018.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kosair Shrine Center on Bardstown Road.

The goal is to help 500 people become self-sufficient by the end of 2022.

Sponsorships are available at three levels: Soiree Sponsor, $2,500; Wine Sponsor, $1,000; Cheese Sponsor, $500. Tickets to attend the event are $20 and can be purchased at seamevents.net.

