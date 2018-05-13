Make-A-Wish, Kentucky Kingdom partner for 8th annual Walk for Wishes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Make-A-Wish is partnering with Kentucky Kingdom to help raise money to the grant wishes of kids across WAVE Country.

They hope to raise at least $100,000 on Saturday, May 19 during the 8th Annual Walk for Wishes at Kentucky Kingdom.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana says that there are more than 360 medically eligible wish kids in the area who are waiting on their wish to be granted. Typically, they grant 130 wishes each year; each of these costs an average of $8,000.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the walk commencing at 10 a.m. To register or learn more, visit kentucky.wish.org.

Those who cannot attend the walk but would still like to support Make-A-Wish can visit the park that day to learn more about the organization, text to donate and learn about upcoming opportunities for support. There will also be a Text-to-Give campaign happening throughout the day for people at the event and at home.

