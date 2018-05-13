2 teens dead, 2 injured in Hopkinsville crash

Two teens are dead and two others were critically injured after a crash early Sunday in Hopkinsville.

Officials said the car was traveling down Fort Cambell Boulevard near South Walnut Street when it veered off the roadway and went airborne.

The car flew through three parking lots before hitting a business' sign.

Two teens were killed in the crash.

The two injured were sent to Nashville hospitals to be treated. Their conditions are unknown.

Officials have not identified the two teens that were killed in the crash.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.