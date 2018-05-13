Koepka finishes week with a 63 and an albatross - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Koepka finishes week with a 63 and an albatross

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Brooks Koepka hits from the 11th tee, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Brooks Koepka hits from the 11th tee, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka began The Players Championship wondering if his wrist would allow him to play. He finished it with an albatross on the par-5 16th hole and a 63 to tie the course record.

Koepka felt a pop in his left wrist when he stopped in mid-swing because of a cart that drove out in front of players on the back of the range. He didn't decide until minutes before his tee time Thursday morning to play.

On Sunday, he became the eighth player with a 63 on the TPC Sawgrass.

The highlight was his second shot into the 16th that one-hopped into the hole. He followed that with a wedge into 4 feet on the island-green 17th for birdie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:33:44 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:49:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>

  • Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:49:26 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • Quick release of gun data called trailblazing and troubling

    Quick release of gun data called trailblazing and troubling

    Sunday, May 13 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-05-13 13:23:23 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:49:15 GMT
    Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.More >>
    Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly