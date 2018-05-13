Goshen man dies after being hit by car on Highway 42

GOSHEN, KY (WAVE) - A Goshen man is dead after officials say he was hit by a car on Highway 42.

The Coroner's Office identified the man as Gary Ferraro, 69.

According to the release from the coroner, Ferraro was hit in the 11000 block of Highway 42 just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he died later that morning.

Oldham County Police are currently investigating the collision.

No funeral arrangements have been released.

