Cano hit by pitch, has fracture on right hand

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts to being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game as catcher James McCann looks on in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts to being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game as catcher James McCann looks on in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts after being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts after being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano sits on the bench with his hand wrapped in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano sits on the bench with his hand wrapped in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

DETROIT (AP) - Robinson Cano left Seattle's game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.

The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle's win Saturday night.

The Mariners came into Sunday's game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team's biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.

In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

