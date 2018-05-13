Families celebrate Mother's Day at Reid's Orchard

Mom's sacrifice everyday for their children, and Mother's Day is no exception (WFIE)

Reid's Orchard in Owensboro made sure to celebrate moms.

Moms sacrifice every day for their children, and Mother's Day is no exception.

"I love watching them have fun, but I also love wearing them out so they sleep well," Kay Peach, a mom at the orchard, said.

Peach brought her kids to Reid's Orchard for the opening day of Reid Land and to celebrate Mother's Day.

"It's convenient, and there are so many things for little ones to do as well as a little older ones to do that it's pretty diverse," she said.

With the play area open, cookies for mom and the summer weather, many moms felt special.

"It's always good when they can show in their way how they appreciate everything we do every day," Peach said.

For the kids, that's what it's all about.

"I like to give her gifts and just to celebrate mother's day," Isabel Harris, her daughter, said.

All to show their moms just how much they mean to them.

