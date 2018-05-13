Celtics take Game 1 of East finals, beating Cavaliers 108-83

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) loses control of the ball against the defense of Boston Celtics forwards Al Horford (42) and Marcus Morris (13) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Confere...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) celebrates a made basket with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, May 13, 20...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson dives for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates his three-point basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) looks on during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals, Sunday, May 13, ...

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Jaylen Brown had 23 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Morris added 21 points and 10 boards, and the Boston Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-83 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Al Horford scored 20 points for the Celtics, who ran off 17 consecutive points in the first quarter to pull away.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

Kevin Love had 17 points and eight rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 15 points, nine assists and seven boards. The Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game and shot just 32 percent in the first half.

By that time, Boston led 61-35 - the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James' career.

