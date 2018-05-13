Simpson completes a big win at Players Championship

(AP Photo/). Tiger Woods throws his club in frustration on the 14 fairway, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson navigated his way through a few mistakes but not too much stress to win The Players Championship on Sunday.

Staked to a seven-shot lead, no one got closer than four shots of Simpson, even after a double bogey on the 18th hole when his only concern was finishing the hole. He closed with a 1-over 73 for a four-shot victory and his biggest win since the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club.

Tiger Woods made another big run. So did Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Danny Lee. None could do enough to catch Simpson during record scoring in the final Players Championship in May.

Justin Thomas shot a 66 and tied for 11th, which was more than enough to move to No. 1 in the world.

