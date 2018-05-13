Mission BBQ offers free sandwiches for military, vets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tomorrow begins Armed Forces Week, and Mission BBQ is offering up some free grub to honor our men and women in uniform.

Every day this week, a branch of the military will receive a free sandwich. The deal is available for active duty service members and veterans as a way of saying "thank you."

On Armed Forces Day - which is Saturday, May 19 - Mission BBQ will host "Lunch with the Heroes" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the company said in a statement. The lunch event will include a live singing of the national anthem and a free sandwich for all active duty military and veterans.

"We are truly indebted to the service and sacrifice all our service members have made to our country and wish to pay tribute to each branch of the military throughout this momentous week," the company said in an email.

Each branch of service will receive a free sandwich at Mission BBQ on the appropriate day:

• Army: Monday, May 14

• Marine Corps: Tuesday, May 15

• Navy: Wednesday, May 16

• Air Force: Thursday, May 17

• Coast Guard, Friday, May 18

• Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 19: 11 am – 2 pm. Free sandwiches for all Veterans and Active Duty Military. Playing of the National Anthem at 12 Noon.

Mission BBQ will offer the deal at all of its locations throughout 13 states, which can be found here .

