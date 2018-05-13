Police responding to shooting in Russell - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police responding to shooting in Russell

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The scene at 11th Street and W. Market Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The scene at 11th Street and W. Market Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting at 11th Street and West Market Street, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 9:11 p.m. of a person shot at 11th and W. Market Streets. The location is on the border of Russell and Portland neighborhoods, just two blocks from the Central Business District, according to LOJIC. 

First responders arrived on the scene and found one person shot.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

