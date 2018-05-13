23rd Annual Locust Grove Gardener's Fair showcases plants, histo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

23rd Annual Locust Grove Gardener's Fair showcases plants, history

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Herbs for sale at the Locust Grove Gardener's Fair. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Herbs for sale at the Locust Grove Gardener's Fair. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The event included examples of 19th century trades, like blacksmithing. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The event included examples of 19th century trades, like blacksmithing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Orchids at Locust Grove on Mother's Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Orchids at Locust Grove on Mother's Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Alpacas making friends at the Locust Grove Gardener's Fair on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Alpacas making friends at the Locust Grove Gardener's Fair on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A spinning workshop at Locust Grove, showcasing a trade that the farm would have used in the 1800s. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A spinning workshop at Locust Grove, showcasing a trade that the farm would have used in the 1800s. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Historic Locust Grove held its 23rd Annual Gardener's Fair this weekend. The hallmark event featured over 40 vendors and demonstrators showcasing native plants, herbs, perennials and annuals, animals, garden tools and garden art.

On Mother's Day, Moms got to enjoy the beautiful Locust Grove home and gardens with their children, including the gardener's fair and auction. The event had heirloom plants and tips and tricks for those hoping to gain a green thumb. 

One mom said the setting made for an inspiring Mother's Day.

"To see somebody that you brought into this world growing up and getting to enjoy life around you, especially when they're so little and they're not tainted by all the negative stuff in the world yet, it just gives you a fresh perspective on things. It makes you appreciate life more," Locust Grove visitor Corey Buckman said.

There was also a basket maker, fiber artist and blacksmith demonstrating their historic trades and talents. 

The fair celebrates sustainable gardening, green living, organic gardening and "the good earth that creates beautiful outdoor environments," organizers said. The event also helps tie the farm's 19th century past with the 21st century. 

