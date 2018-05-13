Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored in DC - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored in DC

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
(Source: LMPD, Twitter)

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - A hometown hero was honored at the capitol on Sunday. Fallen Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Rodman's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., during National Police Week.  

The National Law Enforcement Memorial is a 304-foot wall which has the names of 21,000 officers killed in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The ceremony took place Sunday evening. 

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, Rodman's family and dozens of LMPD officers made the trip in support of Rodman and his family. Rodman's name was also placed on an LMPD cruiser's door. 

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also Tweeted his support for Rodman and the LMPD :

