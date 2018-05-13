Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored in DC

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, Rodman's family and dozens of LMPD officers made the trip in support of Rodman and his family.More >>
On Armed Forces Day - which is Saturday, May 19 - Mission BBQ will host "Lunch with the Heroes" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the company said in a statement. The lunch event will include a live singing of the national anthem and a free sandwich for all active duty military and veterans.More >>
Historic Locust Grove held its 23rd Annual Gardener's Fair this weekend. The hallmark event featured over 40 vendors and demonstrators showcasing native plants, herbs, perennials and annuals, animals, garden tools and garden art.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting at 11th Street and West Market Street, Metrosafe said.More >>
Shepherdsville's Mercy Hill Church opened to the public Sunday, but this time, those bringing new life to the old building are doing so after two years of hard work came to an abrupt halt - and the future of the site became uncertain.More >>
