Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored in DC

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - A hometown hero was honored at the capitol on Sunday. Fallen Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Rodman's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., during National Police Week.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial is a 304-foot wall which has the names of 21,000 officers killed in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The ceremony took place Sunday evening.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Derby at the Diamond' benefits Rodman family

+ Father of fallen officer Nick Rodman asks Louisville to do one thing to honor son

+ Rodman House Bill 185 ensures benefits to families of those killed in the line of duty

+ IMAGES: LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest

+ Portland residents show support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, Rodman's family and dozens of LMPD officers made the trip in support of Rodman and his family. Rodman's name was also placed on an LMPD cruiser's door.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also Tweeted his support for Rodman and the LMPD :

Thousands and thousands in DC for 30th annual candlelight vigil to support officers killed in line of duty. Here w @LMPD to honor Officer Nick Rodman and other fallen heroes. You all will never be forgotten. Big thanks to all of our police officers. pic.twitter.com/bHika6INgd — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.