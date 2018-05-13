Goshen man struck while running was retired cop, grandfather

Ferraro in his Los Angeles Police Department uniform, before retirement. (Source: Ferraro family photos.)

GOSHEN, KY (WAVE) - A Goshen man is dead after officials say he was hit by a car on Highway 42.

The Coroner's Office identified the man as Gary Ferraro, 69.

According to the release from the coroner, Ferraro was hit in the 11000 block of Highway 42 just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to family, Ferraro was out for a run when he was struck. He was transported to University Hospital, where he died later that morning.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Goshen man dies after being hit by car on Highway 42

Oldham County Police are currently investigating the collision and say more information will be released Monday.

Ferraro was a longtime LAPD officer who retired in 1981 and moved to Oldham County with his family. He was a father to three and grandfather to six.

Ferraro’s family described him as a loving, amazing and kind man. They said he was passionate about fitness and an avid runner.

Highway 42 is a popular path for joggers and cyclists.

“The drivers out here fly by you super fast,” cyclist Brien Diggs said.

Diggs said there are risks for runners and riders no matter where they choose to workout. But, sometimes Highway 42 is difficult to share with drivers.

“I try to be as colorful as I can here and lights and just sort of be predictable,” Diggs said.

Without sidewalks or much space on the shoulder, even a walk to the mailbox feels dangerous for people like Laura Williams, who live on Highway 42.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before because of the way people drive,” Williams said.

Williams said cars speed by her place constantly and runners like Ferraro should be able to exercise without risk.

“People want to enjoy the scenery out here,” Williams said. “They want to run, they want to bike, let them do it and take the time to slow down.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.