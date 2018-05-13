Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

Rudy Giuliani implied in an interview published Friday the president involved himself in the Justice Department's decision to sue to block a major merger.

Rudy Giuliani implied in an interview published Friday the president involved himself in the Justice Department's decision to sue to block a major merger.

Documents show the EPA administrator met with Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell who was under investigation when he met with Pruitt.

Documents show the EPA administrator met with Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell who was under investigation when he met with Pruitt.

Trump has set an ambitious goal for North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. In return, the U.S. is willing to help the impoverished nation strengthen its economy.

Trump has set an ambitious goal for North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. In return, the U.S. is willing to help the impoverished nation strengthen its economy.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the State Department, Friday, May 11, 2018 in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the State Department, Friday, May 11, 2018 in Washington.

Given his past vows to stop the flow of U.S. jobs to China and crack down on what he says are unfair trade practices, Trump's tweet of concern about Chinese jobs was something of a backflip.

Given his past vows to stop the flow of U.S. jobs to China and crack down on what he says are unfair trade practices, Trump's tweet of concern about Chinese jobs was something of a backflip.

(Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1...

(Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawyer for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday that prosecutors have stopped looking after being unable to find a photo that is central to the allegations in his felony invasion-of-privacy trial.

The Republican governor is charged with taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission during a sexual encounter in March 2015. Prosecutors previously acknowledged that they did not have the photo but left open the possibility that they would obtain it.

As jury selection entered its third day, Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said in court that the St. Louis circuit attorney's office told Greitens' team they had obtained information from cloud storage but still did not have a photo. Martin said prosecutors said they had stopped pursuing a photo.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison asked Ronald Sullivan, a Harvard law professor hired to help the prosecutor's office, whether he had a response to the defense's contention. Sullivan said he did not.

If convicted, Greitens could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday but attorneys instead were still sorting through dozens of prospective jurors who will decide the case.

The pool of 160 prospects began filling out questionnaires last week. Some have been subjected to further questioning by attorneys as they seek to weed out people who could have a bias or for whom service would be too burdensome. The selection process now is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Greitens has acknowledged having what he says was a consensual affair but has denied criminal wrongdoing. He has declined to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo for which he is charged. Greitens has said the affair started and ended in 2015, as he was preparing to run for governor. He was elected in November 2016.

The woman, who has been identified only as K.S. in court filings, has testified that Greitens bound her hands to exercise equipment in March 2015 in the basement of his St. Louis home, blindfolded her and removed her clothes before she saw a flash and heard what sounded like the click of a cellphone camera. She has said Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it.

Greitens faces a separate criminal charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing the donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded. No trial date has been set for that case.

The Legislature also is to convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens.

___

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.