2 shot near elementary school

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Kentucky Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Kentucky Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Kentucky Street, near Brandeis Elementary School, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

