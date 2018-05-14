2 shot near elementary school

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Kentucky Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Kentucky Street, near Brandeis Elementary School, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.