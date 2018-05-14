Man killed in PRP crash identified

The scene of the accident on Cane Run Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park has been identified.

Kenneth Mitchell, 63, died of blunt force trauma he suffered in the 5400 block of Cane Run Road on Saturday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.

A preliminary investigation indicated Mitchell was driving a pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. The truck rolled over several times, partially ejecting Mitchell, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

