It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Henson got more than a card on Mother’s Day. The “Empire” actress got engaged to former S... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Henson got more than a card on Mother’s Day. The “Empire” actress got engaged to former S...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taraji P. Henson got more than a card on Mother's Day.

The 47-year-old "Empire" actress got engaged to former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden.

Henson posted a photo on Instagram showing off her diamond ring. She says the day started with a Cartier love bracelet before the 34-year-old corner back dropped to his knee. She wrote, "I said yes y'all!"

Henson has a 24-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Hayden intercepted a pass for a 56-yard touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 during the Super Bowl played in 2007. He also played for Atlanta and finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Correction: Lobster Shellshock-Q&A story

    Correction: Lobster Shellshock-Q&A story

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:08:27 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:06:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

    Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:05:58 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly