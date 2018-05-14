Ohio transit bus driver accident-free over 1 million miles

CLEVELAND (AP) - If you need to ride a public transit bus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County, there's no better person behind the wheel than Godwin McNeal.
Cleveland.com reports the 64-year-old McNeal has been a driver for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for 40 years, logging an estimated 1.2 million miles (1.9 million kilometers) without causing an accident. Officials say it's the longest preventable accident-free streak in the RTA's history.
McNeal has been driving a 63-foot-long bus along on Euclid Avenue, one of Cleveland's main thoroughfares, weekdays for the last five years from 2:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. without breaks.
Asked what his secret might be, McNeal said he doesn't think about it. He then added that patience is needed.
McNeal hopes to retire in 2020 with his streak intact.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.More >>
The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.More >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>