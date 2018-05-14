Ohio transit bus driver accident-free over 1 million miles - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio transit bus driver accident-free over 1 million miles

CLEVELAND (AP) - If you need to ride a public transit bus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County, there's no better person behind the wheel than Godwin McNeal.

Cleveland.com reports the 64-year-old McNeal has been a driver for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for 40 years, logging an estimated 1.2 million miles (1.9 million kilometers) without causing an accident. Officials say it's the longest preventable accident-free streak in the RTA's history.

McNeal has been driving a 63-foot-long bus along on Euclid Avenue, one of Cleveland's main thoroughfares, weekdays for the last five years from 2:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. without breaks.

Asked what his secret might be, McNeal said he doesn't think about it. He then added that patience is needed.

McNeal hopes to retire in 2020 with his streak intact.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

