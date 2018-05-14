Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN) The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The 1992 law barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

One research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

The court's decision came in a case from New Jersey, which has fought for years to legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks in the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Supreme Court decisionsThe US Supreme Court news & decisionsMore>>

  • Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:24:44 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court won't take appeal in Blackwater case

    Supreme Court won't take appeal in Blackwater case

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:54:46 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:24:39 GMT
    The Supreme Court is staying out of a case that involves former Blackwater security contractors convicted in the 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad.More >>
    The Supreme Court is staying out of a case that involves former Blackwater security contractors convicted in the 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad.More >>

  • Supreme Court lets suit to go forward in trooper's shooting

    Supreme Court lets suit to go forward in trooper's shooting

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:17 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:08:06 GMT
    The mother of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper accidentally shot by a firearms instructor can go forward with her lawsuit against the instructor after the Supreme Court declined to step in to the case.More >>
    The mother of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper accidentally shot by a firearms instructor can go forward with her lawsuit against the instructor after the Supreme Court declined to step in to the case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly