The place to be: Uruguay 1930 _ where the World Cup began - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The place to be: Uruguay 1930 _ where the World Cup began

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this July 30, 1930 file photo, an aerial view of the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final of the first soccer World Cup. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, ... (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this July 30, 1930 file photo, an aerial view of the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final of the first soccer World Cup. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, ...

By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press

The 21st World Cup gets underway next month in Moscow and billions around the world are expected to tune in during the monthlong tournament - a far cry from its low-key start in 1930 in Uruguay.

Back then, many European countries, including Germany and Italy, opted against making the multi-week boat trip to Montevideo, while England and the other three British associations had withdrawn from FIFA following a dispute over payments. In the end, only four teams from Europe made the trip.

A quarter of a century or so after the idea of a global soccer tournament was first suggested, 13 teams gathered in South America.

Uruguay, which had won the gold medal in soccer at the 1924 and 1928 Olympics, was given the right to host the competition for the Jules Rimet Trophy, the World Cup's original name in honor of the FIFA president who had done so much to make the tournament a reality.

France forward Lucien Laurent scored the first goal in World Cup history in the 19th minute of his team's opening match against Mexico. Barely 5,000 spectators were present to witness that historic moment in sporting history.

"And it was snowing!" Laurent recalled years later.

Eventually, Uruguay faced off against Argentina to see who would become the first winner of the World Cup. The final at the Centenario Stadium started off fairly bizarrely, with a disagreement as to which ball to use. Eventually, it was agreed that an Argentine ball would be used in the first half and a Uruguayan one in the second.

The arrangement seemed to work for Uruguay, which came from behind with three second-half goals to win 4-2 in front of nearly 70,000 supporters (others, however, estimate that the actual crowd was nearer to the 100,000 mark).

The World Cup had achieved liftoff.

___

For more, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gELBavbzWQ

___

AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-05-14 15:39:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-05-14 15:39:40 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>

  • Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-05-14 15:37:00 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly