Names of drivers killed in Hopkins Co. crash released

Two people are dead after a crash in Hopkins Co. (Source: Witness)

Two people were killed in a crash on Monday in Hopkins County.

It happened Monday morning in front of 3685 Nebo Road.

JUST IN: Two dead after two vehicle wreck along Nebo Rd in Hopkins Co pic.twitter.com/vie985lreB — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) May 14, 2018

According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Aaron Utterback, of Madisonville, was driving southbound on Nebo Road at a high speed. His vehicle left the shoulder and entered a grassy area before re-entering the northbound lane and hitting 70-year-old Mary Turner, of Dixon.

Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield pronounced both Utterback and Turner dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office, Madisonville police, Madisonville fire, and Manitou fire responded to the scene.

Nebo Road was closed from Rainwater Lane to Manitou Road while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.