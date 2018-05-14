Two dead after Hopkins Co. crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Hopkins Co. (WFIE)

Two people are dead after a crash in Hopkins County.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday morning on a section of Nebo Road.

JUST IN: Two dead after two vehicle wreck along Nebo Rd in Hopkins Co pic.twitter.com/vie985lreB — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) May 14, 2018

The sheriff's office says Nebo Road is closed from Rainwater Lane to Manitou Road.

Evan Gorman is at the scene and we'll keep you posted.

