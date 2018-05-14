Louisville pastor Rev. C. Mackey Daniels dies

Rev. Daniels had been pastor of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church since 1977. (Source: West Chestnut Street Baptist Church)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The longtime pastor of a church in the Russell neighborhood has died.

Rev. C. Mackey Daniels died on May 13 at the age of 81. Rev. Daniels had been pastor at West Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 1725 W. Chestnut Street, since 1977.

He was also was involved in the civil rights movement and was elected to a four-year term as president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, taking office in 1998.

Funeral arrangements for Rev. Daniels have not been finalized. He is survived by his five children, two grandsons, and a daughter-in-law.

