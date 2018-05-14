Facebook suspends 200 apps for possible data misuse

In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

Was your Facebook data compromised? Here's how to find out

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency. (Source: CNN)

Facebook shares bounce back to $185, right where they were before the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke eight weeks ago.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. Shares in the social media gi...

Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

(RNN) - Facebook is suspending 200 apps that may have misused people's data, it announced in a blog post Monday.

The social media giant is conducting a review, as a result of the Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal.

"To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended - pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data," Facebook said in the the blog.

Facebook is investigating all apps that had access to large amounts of user information before Facebook changed its policies in 2014.

The company did not release the name of the apps it suspended. The company stated if it finds out for certain that companies misused data, it will ban the apps and notify users via a website page titled "How can I tell if an app may have misused my Facebook information?"

Cambridge Analytica, a British data analytics firm that worked for President Donald Trump's campaigned, may have misused the personal data of 87 million Facebook users.

Amid investigations in the U.S. and the UK, Cambridge Analytica announced earlier this month that it is declaring bankruptcy and ceasing operations, the Associated Press reported.

