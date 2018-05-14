Facebook suspends 200 apps for possible data misuse

Friday, May 11 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:11:45 GMT
Monday, May 14 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:10:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. Shares in the social media gi...
Facebook shares bounce back to $185, right where they were before the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke eight weeks ago.More >>
Facebook shares bounce back to $185, right where they were before the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke eight weeks ago.More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:44:18 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:44:18 GMT
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
Friday, May 11 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:11:45 GMT
Monday, May 14 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:10:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. Shares in the social media gi...
Facebook shares bounce back to $185, right where they were before the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke eight weeks ago.More >>
Facebook shares bounce back to $185, right where they were before the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke eight weeks ago.More >>
Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 07:25:07 GMT
Thursday, May 10 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:58:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about Google Assistant during a product event in San Francisco. Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at it...
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.