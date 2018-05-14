Man dies following industrial accident at New Albany power plant

New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A 65-year-old man died after an industrial accident at the Gallagher Station power plant in New Albany.

New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee, who police have identified as Clarence Siviking Jr. First responders transported Siviking to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Siviking's death is believed to be an accident. New Albany police are investigating.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Angeline Protogere said they can confirm there was an incident Monday morning. She told WAVE 3 News she had no other information to release but would update should that change.

