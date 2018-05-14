'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies

Actress Margot Kidder, left, and actor Christopher Reeve pose in front of Oscar at the 51st Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., April 9, 1979. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

(RNN) - Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1970s-1980s "Superman" films, died Sunday. She was 69.

Her death was confirmed by an obituary in Livingston, MT, where she lived.

She played opposite Christopher Reeve in the series of four films, starting with "Superman" in 1978 and ending with "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" in 1987.

She struggled to find work after the "Superman" series.

Kidder won a Saturn award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, for her portrayal of Lane in 1978. She also won awards for her performance in 2016's "The Red Maple Leaf," a Daytime Emmy Award for "R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour " in 2010, a Genie award for 1981's "Heartaches" and Canadian Film Awards in 1969 and 1975, according to imDb.

Kidder suffered injuries to her neck in a 1990 car accident on the set of a TV show that never made it to air. The crash left her in constant pain and requiring the occasional use of a wheelchair, the Associated Press reported.

She was born in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

The actress also reportedly struggled with mental illness. In 1996, her agent reported she had been missing for three days when she was discovered hiding in someone's back yard, telling police that people were chasing her.

Kidder was politically active, arrested in 2011 in a protest in the front of the White House against an oil pipeline, the CBC reported.

