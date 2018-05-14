'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies

"Lethal Weapon" will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.More >>
"Lethal Weapon" will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.More >>
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.More >>
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.More >>
One of Ron Howard's earliest films was a collaboration with George Lucas for an epic fantasy adventure, and now he says he'd like to return to the world created in Willow. Our only question is, what took you so long?More >>
One of Ron Howard's earliest films was a collaboration with George Lucas for an epic fantasy adventure, and now he says he'd like to return to the world created in Willow. Our only question is, what took you so long?More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>