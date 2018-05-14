Hillview detective enters not guilty amid indictment

Police were called to the 1200 block of Place d’Or, located near 11th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 12:05 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police were called to the 1200 block of Place d’Or, located near 11th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 12:05 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial.More >>
Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial.More >>
According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017.More >>
According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017.More >>
New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee.More >>
New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee.More >>
The social media giant is conducting a review of apps as a result of the Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal.More >>
The social media giant is conducting a review of apps as a result of the Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal.More >>