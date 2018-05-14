Hillview detective enters not guilty amid indictment

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police detective indicted on felony charges of theft by deception, tampering with a witness and official misconduct has entered a not guilty plea in Bullitt Circuit Court.

According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017. The woman claimed Nissen took her to the home of the alleged suspect, helped purchase her a cell phone, and paid for her hotel room.

This could be a fall from grace for Nissen. In 2015, he was praised nationally for comforting a local woman after she learned of her sister's death.

Nissen is still with the Hillview Police Department but is now desk duty, which is standard protocol.

"It's easy to make an allegation," Brian Butler, Nissen's attorney said. "It's often sometimes difficult to prove that allegation. That's what courts are for. That's why we entered a plea of not guilty today."

Nissen will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 20. His trial is set for September 6.

