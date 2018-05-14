Hillview detective enters not guilty plea amid indictment

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police detective indicted on felony charges of theft by deception, tampering with a witness and official misconduct entered a not guilty plea Monday in Bullitt Circuit Court.

According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017. The woman claimed Nissen took her to the home of the alleged suspect, Pioneer Village Police Department Chief DJ Reynolds.

Court documents state Nissen got money for the alleged rape victim at Reynolds' home.

He then took her to get a new phone, and to a hotel where they engaged in sexual acts.

After that police said Nissen texted the woman and tried to convince her to leave the Louisville area.

This could be a fall from grace for Nissen. In 2015, he was praised nationally for comforting a local woman after she learned of her sister's death.

Nissen is still with the Hillview Police Department but is now desk duty, which is standard protocol.

"It's easy to make an allegation," Brian Butler, Nissen's attorney said. "It's often sometimes difficult to prove that allegation. That's what courts are for. That's why we entered a plea of not guilty today."

Nissen will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 20. His trial is set for September 6.

Reynolds is still on the job.

The alleged victim's daughter told an attorney, this is not her mother's first rape allegation.

