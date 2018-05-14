Russia blanks Slovakia, South Korea relegated at ice hockey - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Russia blanks Slovakia, South Korea relegated at ice hockey

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Niklas Roest, up, collides with South Korea's Shin Sanghoon, down, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, M... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Niklas Roest, up, collides with South Korea's Shin Sanghoon, down, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, M...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Thomas Valkvae Olsen, right, celebrates with teammate Anders Bastiansen, left, after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Thomas Valkvae Olsen, right, celebrates with teammate Anders Bastiansen, left, after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). South Korea's Matt Dalton catches the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). South Korea's Matt Dalton catches the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Thomas Valkvae Olsen,2nd right celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in H... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Norway's Thomas Valkvae Olsen,2nd right celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between South Korea and Norway at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in H...

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Russia shut out Slovakia 4-0 at the ice hockey world championship while Norway beat South Korea 3-0 to relegate the Asian debutant on Monday.

Maxim Mamin and Nikita Gusev scored in the first period and Maxim Shalunov added the third in the third period. Ilya Mikheyev completed the win with an empty net goal.

Russia is second in Group A in Copenhagen, one point behind Sweden. The Czech Republic was two points behind Sweden. Those three teams have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland is fourth and Slovakia fifth with a game in hand.

South Korea will be relegated after finishing pointless in its first championship.

"These guys play at a very high level," Canada-born South Korea forward Brock Radunske said. "It takes a little bit for our guys to learn what's going on out there."

Norway completed the group stage in seventh place in Group B in Herning.

Later Monday, Canada played Latvia in Herning, and the Czech Republic played Austria in Copenhagen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:24:49 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>

  • Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children

    Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children

    Sunday, May 13 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-05-14 02:33:44 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:46:02 GMT
    (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...

    The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.

    More >>

    The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud

    Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:44:07 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:44:48 GMT
    The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.More >>
    The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly