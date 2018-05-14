Fort Knox marking 100th anniversary

According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017.More >>
New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee.
The social media giant is conducting a review of apps as a result of the Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal.
Oldham County Police are currently investigating the collision.
Rev. C. Mackey Daniels died on Sunday, May 13.
