2 found dead inside Russell home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside of a home.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Place d’Or, located near 11th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 12:05 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies. LMPD spokesman said the case is being classified as a death investigation and no foul play is suspected.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

