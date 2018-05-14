Louisville man killed in Washington Co. wreck - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville man killed in Washington Co. wreck

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man is dead after a wreck in Hardinsburgh, In.

The accident took place around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 150 and Sinking Creek Lane in Washington County.

Police say 35-year-old Jon Donlon was killed what a car didn't stop at a stop sign and crashed into Donlon's car.

Donlon was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A passenger in Donlon's car and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

