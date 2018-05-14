US 641 in Lyon Co., KY down to 1 lane due to overturned truck

An overturned truck is blocking traffic on US 641 in Lyon County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)

US 641 is down to one lane at the 2 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky due to an overturned truck.

This is along US 641 between Eddyville and Fredonia, just south of the KY 1943 intersection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Traffic may be blocked for a time while the truck is uprighted.

The estimated duration is 90 minutes.

