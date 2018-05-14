US 641 in Lyon Co., KY reopened after overturned truck

An overturned truck is blocking traffic on US 641 in Lyon County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)

One lane of US 641 has reopened at the 2 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky after an overturned truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the site is clear and all lanes are open.

This was along US 641 between Eddyville and Fredonia, just south of the KY 1943 intersection.

According to KYTC, traffic was down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Traffic was blocked for a time while the truck was uprighted.

