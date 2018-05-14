Scooter Gennett named NL player of the week

Scooter Gennett is the National League Player of the Week.



In five games, Gennett compiled 13 hits, four home runs and 10 runs batted in.



Gennett currently leads all Reds regulars with a .329 batting average and is up to six home runs on the season.



The Reds have the longest winning streak in Major League Baseball at six straight and start a new series Monday night in San Francisco.

