More than 100 new jobs coming with Madisonville business expansion

A business with a location in Madisvonville is expanding their operations.

The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation says WebstaurantStore will hire between 100 to 120 new employees.

According to WebstaurantStore's website, the Pennsylvania based business is the largest online restaurant supply store in the world.

The Mayor says the company is building a 540,000 square foot building. They first came to Madisonville in 2011.

