Duke Energy, Floyd Co. kids create memorial gardens

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Volunteers from Duke Energy partnered with elementary school children from New Albany-Floyd County Schools for a special project on Monday.

The third and fourth graders helped 30 Duke Energy volunteers create rain and butterfly gardens at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.

The park is named after Duke Energy's community relations manager, who was also a long-time member of the Floyd County park board

Duke hopes the gardens will be a place for the community to learn about sustainable and green infrastructure.

The park will have rain gardens to demonstrate storm water run-off management, as well as a butterfly habitat.

Duke Energy's foundation also contributed $15,000 toward the project.

