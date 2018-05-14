Human error leaves Lexington emergency communications in the dark

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A power outage in Lexington left police and 911 operations in the dark for 16 minutes.

The outage was reported just after 8 a.m. According to the office of Mayor Jim Gray, the power went down when a technician opened a cabinet to the Uninterrupted Power Supply.

The outage did cause a two minute interruption in radio communications between dispatchers and crews in the field. Handheld radios were used to restore contact with emergency units on the streets.

Mayor Gray's office called the outage "unacceptable" and said they are investigating why it occurred.

