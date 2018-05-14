Main Event to hold job fair for former Toys R Us employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Main Event is holding a job fair, hoping to hire some recently unemployed kids party experts.

Main Event Entertainment is hosting the hiring event for former Toys R Us and Babies R Us employees all week.

Former employees of both stores are invited to visit Main Event at 12500 Sycamore Station Place to apply and interview.

“Main Event’s vision and talent strategies align with that of Toys R Us – to create uniquely fun experiences for our guests by exceeding expectations, embracing teamwork and having fun,” said Rhonda Merchant, Director of Talent Acquisition at Main Event Entertainment. “With the recent closures of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, we saw an opportunity to turn a challenging situation into something positive for the retail brand’s talented employees.”

Main Event is hiring for front of the house, back of the house, operations managers, sales managers, technicians, servers and party hosts.

