Salvation Army names new Southern Indiana captains

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is preparing to welcome new leadership in Southern Indiana.

Captains Jonathan and Catherine Fitzgerald will be taking over for current officers, Majors Jamie and Angie Pennington.

Major Jamie Pennington is on leave, pending early retirement and Major Angie Pennington has been appointed as the program coordinator for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Human error leaves Lexington emergency communications in the dark

+ Man dies following industrial accident at New Albany power plant

+ Duke Energy, Floyd Co. kids create memorial gardens

The Captains, along with their two children, are currently stationed at The Salvation Army Training College in Jamaica.

The Fitzgeralds will take over leadership on June 27.

Monday is the start of National Salvation Army Week.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.