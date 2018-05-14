Eric Conn seeks rearraignment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled attorney Eric Conn has now filed a motion seeking rearraignment, meaning he may be ready to plead guilty to escape charges.

The escape charges came after Conn fled to Honduras before being sentenced for his role in a Social Security disability scam.

The motion does not mention an Alford or no contest plea but says Conn plans to plead without the benefit of a plea agreement.

