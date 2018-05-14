Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

(Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018. Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other C...

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.

WHTM-TV reports Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors Friday for prom. Closs purchased the cutout of DeVito online along with a scooter she used to move the figure with.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Twins" and "Batman Returns." He also starred in the hit comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Information from: WHTM-TV, http://www.whtm.com

