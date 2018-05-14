Tickets on sale for UofL football season opener against Alabama

Tickets on Sale for the 2018 Football Season Opener Versus Alabama

The Cardinals meet the defending national champions in Orlando, Fla.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tickets for the University of Louisville's football season opener versus defending national champion Alabama on Sept. 1 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., are on sale beginning Monday through the UofL Ticket Office.

Tickets for the neutral site matchup versus the Crimson Tide range from $80 to $170. Fans can get tickets by purchasing online at GoCards.com/KickoffGame, calling 502-GO-CARDS on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visiting the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium ticket office on weekdays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Cardinals, who will meet the Crimson Tide for the first time since the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, kickoff the season with a neutral-site game for the third time in four years. UofL opened the 2017 campaign versus Purdue in Indianapolis, Ind.

Anthony Travel, the official travel partner for UofL, will provide a number of travel packages for fans interested in taking in the 2018 season opener versus the Crimson Tide. For additional travel information visit the Anthony Travel website (https://www.gocardstravel.com/cards-vs-bama/).

The season ticket renewal process for the 2018 Louisville football season is underway. Current season ticket holders can renew online by logging into their My Cardinals Account. (https://oss.ticketmaster.com/html/home.htmI?team=uofl).

For information on becoming a football season ticket holder and joining the season ticket waitlist, fans can complete a season ticket application online, visitwww.GoCards.com/fbwaitlist, call (502) GO-CARDS, or email tickets@GoCards.com.

Official release from UofL sports information